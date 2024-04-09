Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

In other news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at $156,796,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,570,837 shares of company stock worth $40,204,785. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

