TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WULF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Down 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Shares of WULF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 107.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TeraWulf by 295.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.