Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Raised to $2.75 at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tilray Trading Down 0.2 %

TLRY stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Tilray has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 77.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 25.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.