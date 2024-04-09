Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Raised to $2.75 at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Tilray Trading Down 0.2 %
TLRY stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Tilray has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36.
Insider Activity
In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
