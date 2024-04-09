Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.33.

Lindsay stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Lindsay by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

