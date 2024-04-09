Morgan Stanley Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $38.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.59.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $44,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.