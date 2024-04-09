Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $204.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.58.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $217.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.73. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

