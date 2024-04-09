Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $194.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $195.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 99,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

