JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $85.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $75.03 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 over the last ninety days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.9% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $9,286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,183,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

