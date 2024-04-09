PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.47.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
