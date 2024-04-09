PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.47.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

