Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tanger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Tanger stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. Tanger has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Tanger by 4,051.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tanger by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

