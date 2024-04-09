The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.37.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

