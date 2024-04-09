Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sinclair

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $793.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -20.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 18.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,432,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,442,000 after buying an additional 527,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 359.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sinclair by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301,510 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.