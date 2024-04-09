Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.19.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $230.59 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.