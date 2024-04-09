RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $122.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.60.

RPM International stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

