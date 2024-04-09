Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSQ. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

TSQ opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -28.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Townsquare Media news, CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $4,837,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,139,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,439,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Townsquare Media news, CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $4,837,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,139,135 shares in the company, valued at $26,439,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 31,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $383,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,760.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,886,934 shares of company stock worth $35,653,276 in the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

