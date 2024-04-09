SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:SBOW opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $862.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.46. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

