StockNews.com Lowers Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $30,757,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $16,865,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,636.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 739,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 734,518 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

