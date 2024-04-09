Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

