Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 35.15 and a quick ratio of 35.15. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). Nelnet had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $260.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nelnet will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 49,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

