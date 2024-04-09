HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $675.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $642.36.

HUBS stock opened at $670.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $394.26 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $619.23 and its 200 day moving average is $543.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

