The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GS. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.80.

NYSE:GS opened at $410.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.62 and its 200 day moving average is $361.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after acquiring an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after buying an additional 274,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

