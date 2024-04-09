Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Get Generac alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $135.51 on Friday. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average is $114.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.