Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Further Reading

