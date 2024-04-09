InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IHT opened at $1.39 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,279,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 660 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,116 shares of company stock worth $2,045,062. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.