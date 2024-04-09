Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Franklin Street Properties Price Performance
NYSE:FSP opened at $2.12 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
