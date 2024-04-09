Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

NYSE:FSP opened at $2.12 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

