Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $26.84 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,701,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,600 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $35,662,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $34,808,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 743.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 515,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.