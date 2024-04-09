KeyCorp Increases Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $17.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 282.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

