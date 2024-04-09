Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $72.97 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

