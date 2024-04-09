Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market cap of $227.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,351.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ovid Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 18,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $50,364.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,133.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,989,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,785,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 71,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.