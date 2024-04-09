Jefferies Financial Group Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $209.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $199.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEP. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $169.58 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,812,000 after buying an additional 595,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

