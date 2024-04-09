StockNews.com Lowers Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

PESI stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 million, a PE ratio of 403.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

