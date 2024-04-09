Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Radius Recycling from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDUS

Radius Recycling Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $20.17 on Friday. Radius Recycling has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Recycling will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.89%.

Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.