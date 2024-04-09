Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.55.

RARE stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 152.9% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,862,000 after acquiring an additional 214,666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 734,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

