Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $66.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of C opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.3% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.