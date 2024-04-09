General Electric (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

GE opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in General Electric by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.