SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $13.75 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.