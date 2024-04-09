Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $159,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

