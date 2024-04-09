Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.48.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
