StockNews.com Lowers Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LWAY. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWAY

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

LWAY stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.33. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,177.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,523.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,364,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,177.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,074. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.