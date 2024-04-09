Truist Financial Trims Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Target Price to $224.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $229.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $184.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $185.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.