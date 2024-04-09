Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after buying an additional 19,365,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 1,797,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

