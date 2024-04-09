Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Xperi has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $490.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xperi by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

