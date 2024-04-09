Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to Buy

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

