United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

