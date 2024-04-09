Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $34.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,314,000 after buying an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 762,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 105.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,749,000 after buying an additional 694,542 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

