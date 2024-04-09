SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded to Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.50.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

SOFI stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

