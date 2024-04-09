Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,398,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trupanion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trupanion by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Trupanion by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

