Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CL King started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.70.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $325.60 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.89.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,763,000 after purchasing an additional 664,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.