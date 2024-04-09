Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.