Citigroup Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $191.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $166.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.71.

DHI stock opened at $156.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 873.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

