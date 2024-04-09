Truist Financial Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $66.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.19.

NYSE:DVN opened at $53.44 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

